Collector & SP take charge in Palnadu, promise violence-free counting in district

GUNTUR : Amid the tense situation in Palnadu district post polling, Balaji Shrikesh Lathkar took charge as Collector and Mallika Garg as SP on Monday.

Addressing a press conference, Shrikesh assured that all necessary action will be taken to ensure the counting process is held peacefully without any untoward incidents in the district.

Informing that Section 144 will be in force till June 5, he opined that though the polling was held peacefully, due to a few incidents, the entire district was projected in a bad light. “Though over 14.85 lakh people casted votes on May 13 in the district, the violence reported in the district after the polling day got highlighted across the nation. In order to prevent any violence after counting day, all security arrangements will be in place,” he added.

Former Collector Sivashankar Lotheti was transferred and SP Bindu Madhav was suspended by ECI after the violence.