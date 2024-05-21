My MLA pass on vehicle found at rave party fake: Kakani Govardhan Reddy

NELLORE : A vehicle bearing the MLA pass of Sarvepalli MLA and Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy was reportedly found at a rave party organised at GR Farmhouse near Electronic City on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Sunday.

The Anti-Narcotics Wing of Central Crime Branch (CCB) Police arrested five individuals, including from Andra Pradesh, who organised and carried drugs at the rave party.

The police identified the accused as Vasu, the party organiser and birthday boy, Arun, Naga Babu, Ranbir and Siddiqui. According to sources, more than 100 people participated in the party, including Telugu serial actresses and models.

Responding to news that a vehicle bearing his MLA pass was found at the rave party, Kakani accused Nellore TDP leaders of trying to defame him out of fear of defeat in the general elections.

He clarified that he has no connection with the car, its owner or the individuals involved in the rave party. The car owner was identified as Tummala Venkateswar Rao of Vijayawada.

Kakani claimed that he did not know the car owner. He also stated that the MLA sticker on the vehicle was counterfeit and he had already filed a police complaint about the unauthorised use of his MLA pass. Kakani sought a thorough probe into the rave party to reveal the facts.

“The TDP has resorted to make baseless accusations against me out of fear of impending YSRC victory in the Assembly elections in the State,” he observed.