Jagan brought big reforms in education, health: Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana

VIJAYAWADA : Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana affirmed public support for YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s governance, highlighting the positive changes in education and healthcare sectors. Confident about the upcoming election results, the YSRC leader anticipated a robust continuation of Jagan’s policies.

During a press conference in Vijayawada on Tuesday, Botcha countered the allegations made by what he described as “yellow media” concerning the State’s educational policies. He reiterated the government’s commitment to continuing the educational and healthcare reforms promised in the YSRC manifesto. Challenging the opposition, he asked why they had not addressed perceived policy issues in their own manifestos if they believed the current policies were flawed.

Refuting claims about a significant drop in student numbers since 2018-19, the YSRC leader labelled these reports as false. He projected that by the 2025-26 academic year, Andhra Pradesh would have 38,61,198 students enrolled.