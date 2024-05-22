Jagan brought big reforms in education, health: Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana

VIJAYAWADA : Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana affirmed public support for YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s governance, highlighting the positive changes in education and healthcare sectors. Confident about the upcoming election results, the YSRC leader anticipated a robust continuation of Jagan’s policies.
During a press conference in Vijayawada on Tuesday, Botcha countered the allegations made by what he described as “yellow media” concerning the State’s educational policies. He reiterated the government’s commitment to continuing the educational and healthcare reforms promised in the YSRC manifesto. Challenging the opposition, he asked why they had not addressed perceived policy issues in their own manifestos if they believed the current policies were flawed.
Refuting claims about a significant drop in student numbers since 2018-19, the YSRC leader labelled these reports as false. He projected that by the 2025-26 academic year, Andhra Pradesh would have 38,61,198 students enrolled.
Highlighting the progressive educational policies implemented in Andhra Pradesh, Botcha claimed these are unparalleled in India. He cited international reports to support the success of these policies, mentioning initiatives such as English medium instruction, TOEFL training, CBSE syllabus integration, BYJU’s curriculum, and the upcoming International Baccalaureate (IB) programme. The State has also introduced schemes like Amma Vodi, Vidya Deevena, and Vidya Kanuka, providing financial support to students’ families and offering substantial scholarships for studying abroad, he mentioned.
Questioning the whereabouts of TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Botcha quipped, “Chandrababu is missing! Where is he?” Botcha raised questions about the secrecy surrounding Naidu’s recent travel. He questioned whether Naidu had obtained court permission for his trip and highlighted the confusion over Naidu’s destination, as claims from TDP affiliates like TANA indicated he hadn’t gone to America and London.
“There were various trolls about Jagan’s tour. Why such animosity towards him? Well, our leader went to London and informed everyone. It is not our policy to flee due to fear of defeat,” Botcha said.