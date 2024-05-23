Andhra Pradesh: Despite high voter turnout, polling trend leaves leaders, electorate puzzled

VIJAYAWADA : The record voter turnout of nearly 82 per cent in Andhra Pradesh has the results guessing for politicians as well as the common man. Senior politicians averred that the margin of difference between the winner and loser will be marginal, but there will not be a hung Assembly.

“In this election, the public mood was beyond our calculations. It is difficult to pinpoint who will be the winner. The needle of victory might tilt any side. Both the YSRC and the Alliance have almost equal chances,” opined a senior Left leader. Elaborating further, he said polling patterns as observed by them were not uniform and differed from place to place across the State.

On polling day, the youth and people belonging to the middle-class cast their votes in the first half of the day, while post lunch, the number of women electorate increased, and from 4 pm onwards the number of senior citizens and those from poor sections of the society soared. It was observed that in this year’s general election, the polling trend has left many puzzled. Even the section that normally wears their loyalties on their sleeves has remained silent post-election.

Based on the ground reports that political analysts have been getting, North Andhra districts, which once favoured Telugu Desam, but distanced themselves from the party in the last elections, seem to have given a mixed verdict. Compared to previous elections, the TDP and its allies might have been favoured more in this election. The caste factor plays an important role in Andhra politics, more so in the Godavari delta region. In this election too, it has played a vital role. However, the only difference was that the Kapu and Kamma communities, which generally support two rival groups, seem to have unified to an extent.

“Until a few months before the elections, it was not the case. Only after alliance was formed in the State, a change seems to have happened,” observed a supporter of Communist parties from the erstwhile East Godavari district.

A senior leader opined that the voters of the Godavari Delta might have favoured the alliance candidates more. But, in the Krishna Delta, there is no clear-cut division. In the Prakasam and Nellore districts, the resurgence of the TDP, which lost in previous elections, is likely, poll analysts are predicting. In Rayalaseema districts, the YSRC might continue its domination, but might get fewer seats compared to previous elections, they state.

It was observed that voters from minorities, SCs, and STs might have favoured the ruling party, while those from the middle and upper middle class might have supported the alliance. “Most of the employees seem to have opposed the ruling party,” observed a retired government employee. There seems to be a division in the BCs as to which side they have supported. “Given all these factors, it is very tough to conclude what might be the poll verdict of Andhra,” observed a political leader.