NHAI officials instructed to resolve drainage issue on national highways

VIJAYAWADA: NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao instructed the officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to resolve the drainage problem on the Vijayawada-Machilpatnam National Highway from Benz Circle to Autonagar as soon as possible.

He held a meeting with NHAI, Municipal Corporation, and Revenue officials at the Collectorate in the city on Wednesday to address the National Highway drainage issue.

On this occasion, the Collector stated that due to the lack of proper drainage on the Vijayawada-Machilipatnam National Highway NH65 from Benz Circle to Autonagar, rainwater accumulates in about four to five areas over two kilometers, causing problems for motorists and pedestrians.

He mentioned that the inadequate drainage system has led to numerous instances where heavy rains result in water accumulation on the national highway, causing vehicles to get stuck in traffic for hours.

To find a permanent solution, the NHAI should undertake work to resolve the problem in coordination with the city administration and revenue authorities. In view of the upcoming rainy season, Collector Dilli Rao ordered the officials to complete the works according to regulations without causing any loss to anyone.

Joint Collector Dr P Sampath Kumar, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar and others present.