616th Annamacharya birth anniversary celebrated with gaiety

TIRUMALA: The Kalyanam of Srivaru along with Sridevi and Bhudevi was held elegantly in Tallapaka on the occasion of the 616th Jayanthi fete of Saint Poet Sri Tallapaka Annamacharya on Thursday.

The celestial marriage of deities was conducted under the supervision of Tirumala temple chief priest Venugopala Deekshitulu.

Visakha Sarada Peethadhipathi graced the occasion and said Annamaiah proved that to get salvation by reciting the hymns of Srivaru with total surrender is the best way in Kaliyuga.

In the evening, the Annamacharya Project artists rendered sankeertans and Harikatha Parayanam both at Tallpaka and also at the 108-foot-tall statue of the saint poet. Annamacharya Project Director Dr Vibhishana Sharma was also present.

Tallapaka Annamacharya Jayanthi was also celebrated grandly at Annmacharya Kalamandiram in Tirupati on Thursday. The Saptagiri Sankeertana Gosti Ganam mesmerised the denizens in a big way. In the evening musical fete by Sri Balakrishna Prasad and Bullemma duo was appreciated by all.