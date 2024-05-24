Tibetan Buddhist monks hail Nagarjunakonda glory

VIJAYAWADA: Tibetan Buddhist monks celebrated the 2568th Buddha Jayanthi at Nagarjunakonda known as Sriparvata-Vijayapuri, the capital city of the Andhras during the Ikshwaku rule (3rd century CE).

Marking the Buddha Purnima, Pleach India Foundation CEO and Buddhist expert Dr E Sivanagi Reddy escorted Gheshe Ngawang Jungney and Jampa Kunga from Sera Tibetan Monastery, Bylakuppe near Mysuru on Thursday to Anupu at Nagarjunakonda and briefed them on the history of Buddhism in Nagarjunakonda valley with special reference to the Buddhist structures namely, stupas, chaityas, viharas, sila mandapas, stadium, and Hariri temple The Monks expressed their happiness in visiting a world-famous Buddhist site where Buddhism flourished with more than 30 Buddhist establishments and an international university where students from 14 countries had their education in all branches of knowledge.

Reddy explained the features of the Buddhist architecture and the mature phase of Amaravati School of Art seen on the sculptural panels depicted with the life events of Gautama Buddha, Jataka stories, contemporary lifestyle, and creative art designs and patterns in the region. The monks felt the need for an interpretation centre and a preview theatre to present the story of Nagarjuna and the history of Nagarjunakonda for the benefit of the visitors and appreciated Kamal Hasan of ASI for the good upkeep of the monuments. Local Buddhists Grandhi Ramakrishna, Nagarjuna, and ASI personnel Venkateswarlu participated.