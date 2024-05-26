Arrest Narasaraopet TDP candidate: YSRC to DGP

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC leader Ravela Kishore Babu and others submitted a representation to Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta on Saturday expressing apprehensions about the security at the counting centre and possible altercations during counting of votes in Narasaraopet of Palnadu district.

The YSRC delegation urged the DGP to arrest Dr Chadalavada Aravind Babu, TDP candidate, and his henchmen to maintain law and order in Narasaraopet on the counting day. In the 4-page representation, the YSRC leaders urged the police not to arrest the supporters of YSRC, who were not involved any crime.

“The Special Investigation Team is arresting those who were not involved in the unrest on the polling day and the aftermath in Palnadu. It is creating a fear among the YSRC supporters,” they said.

Referring to the representations made to the police, election commission and special police observer much before the elections about possible unrest on the polling day, Ravela said no action was taken by any of them to prevent violence.

The police officials acted in a biased manner on the day of polling, which saw the YSRC candidate Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy and his family members house arrested. However, no similar action was taken against Dr Aravind Babu. As a result, he along with other TDP activists resorted to unlawful activities at the polling booth located in the municipal high school, and attacked one Harindra, the YSRC leaders informed.

They sought to know how the TDP candidate was allowed to move with a group of cadre when Section 144 was in force. They also complained that no action was taken against TDP activists even after they attacked Srinivasa Reddy’s house, injured members of the family, and damaged the cars, despite video footage of the same submitted to the police.

The YSRC delegation, further pointed out the failure of security personnel posted at Dondapadu SC Colony polling booth to prevent Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, TDP Narasaraopet Lok Sabha candidate, from reaching the polling station along with his followers, which caused hardship to voters.

The delegation also questioned, why no action was taken against Dr Aravind Babu even after petrol bombs and stones were seized from his premises.

“The police officers are trying to approve the counting agents list, which is not their duty as per the election rules and circulars and the RP Act 1951. If it is the case, YSRC polling agents may not be allowed into the counting hall on counting day,” they feared.