Nani’s provocative actions led to unrest in Tirupati: Chevireddy

TIRUPATI: YSRC leader Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy on Saturday responded to allegations made against him by Pulivarthi Venkata Mani Prasad (Nani), TDP candidate of Chandragiri Assembly segment. Nani accused Chevireddy of involving in the post-poll violence in the district.

Addressing the media, Chevireddy attributed the unrest in Tirupati to Nani’s ‘provocative actions’. The sitting Chandragiri MLA made it clear that though he and Nani are political rivals, he holds no personal animosity towards him.

Terming the allegations against him baseless, Chevireddy said they were aimed at discrediting him. “Pulivarthi Nani’s dramas have led to the disturbance of peace in the constituency. If anyone has evidence that I have been involved in physical assaults against my political rivals in the last five years, they can provide it,” he challenged. He questioned the validity of the 88 cases filed against him, suggesting they were politically motivated. “If I was involved in unlawful acts, the previous TDP regime should not remain silent,” he said.

Emphasising his grassroots background, Chevireddy highlighted his long-standing commitment to fighting for his party and the people’s cause. He noted that he had faced multiple incarcerations for standing up for justice, but had never engaged in illegal activities. “My political career has been about serving the people, not attacking my opponents,” he asserted.

Chevireddy expressed distress over personal attacks from Nani and his family, specifically mentioning the derogatory remarks made by Nani’s wife. Despite these provocations, he maintained restraint. “Even during my student days, I never spoke inappropriately about women. But today, they are using such language against me. What should I do?” he asked.

Chevireddy condemned the derogatory language and unfounded allegations against him, reiterating his commitment to respectful political discourse. “I only wish to do as much good as I can, humiliating others is not my nature,” the Ongole Lok Sabha candidate added.