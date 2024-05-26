Now, all eyes on Palnadu as counting day nears

GUNTUR: After the post poll violence which caught the attention of the entire nation, all eyes are on Palnadu district as the counting day is nearing.

Post-reorganisation of districts, Palnadu comprises Narasaraopet Lok Sabha constituency, and Pedakurapadu, Chilakaluripet, Narasaraopet, Sattenapalli, Vinukonda, Gurajala and Macherla Assembly seats. In the last elections, the YSRC made a clean sweep winning all the seats in Palnadu.

The region, which has remained backward in development for several decades, was a Congress bastion once. However, the TDP had also gained strength in Palnadu in the past two decades. Though the clean sweep of YSRC in Palnadu in the last elections took many by surprise, both the YSRC and TDP made all-out efforts to win maximum number of seats in the just concluded elections.

Eruption of violence between the YSRC and the TDP on the day of polling and the aftermath caught the officials off guard. Despite violence, the voter turnout was not impacted. Palnadu district recorded 85.65% voter turnout in the elections.

All the Assembly segments also registered a high voter turnout, including Chilakaluripet (85%), Gurazala 84.30%, Macherla (83.75%), Narasaraopet (81.06%), Pedakurapadu (89.18%), Sattenapalli (86.97%), and Vinukonda (89.22%).

With the increase in voter turnout, and the desperation of candidates, the situation has become difficult to predict the voter verdict, opined a political analyst.

Meanwhile, the newly appointed District Collector Shrikesh Lathkar, and Superintendent of Police Mallika Garg are making foolproof arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of counting, strictly adhering to the guidelines of the Election Commission of India, on June 4. With all the high drama, all the contestants are waiting with bated breath for the election outcome.