Ramesh hospital docs give a new lease of life to techie

GUNTUR: In a first in Andhra Pradesh, using VA ECMO (Venoarteria Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation) Technology, doctors at Aster Ramesh Hospital gave new lease of life to a software engineer.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, the doctors informed that, the 35-year-old working at Infosys experienced severe chest pain. Consulting a family physician in Guntur, more tests confirmed a heart attack, prompting a referral to Aster Ramesh Hospitals for Emergency Primary Angioplasty.

Despite several efforts from the doctors, the patient showed signs of multi-organ failure, including rapid heart rate, low blood pressure, reduced urine output, inadequate oxygen levels and heart pumping. As a last resort, with family consent, the patient was connected to the ECMO machine.