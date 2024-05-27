Diamond hunt begins in Gudimetla

VIJAYAWADA: Gudimetla, a remote village on the banks of River Krishna under Chandarlapadu mandal in NTR district, is making headlines for the past one week with people from various places including neighbouring Telangana state queuing to the village to try their luck at diamond hunting. More than 100 families from neighbouring villages are reportedly flocking to Gudimetla and combing the open land located in two places near the banks of River Krishna in the village.

Once a celebrated town during the ruling of Devarayas, Kakatiyas, Mohammad and Nizams, the villagers believe that Gudimetla village is a place of mysteries and fortune. The villagers claim that there is a hidden temple in the village which was a home for endless wealth.

Last August, a family of four from Sattenapalli town of Guntur district chanced upon a six faceted diamond worth around Rs 60 lakh in the open market. It has become a routine practice for people to come to Gudimetla for diamond search during the initial phase of the monsoon season every year. This is not the first time people find precious stones in the village. Starting from the Nizam ruling, the village became famous for diamonds and precious stones. With the news spreading like a wildfire, more people started visiting the village during monsoon season trying their luck to hit the jackpot.