Pipeline leakage leading to water shortage in Guntur

GUNTUR: The wastage of water due to the leakage of a major pipeline at Sanjeevaiah Nagar from Sunday morning has lead residents to face difficulties.

The air valve of the 600 mm dia pipeline near railway gate was damaged, where several gallons of water was wasted in this summer heat. With this, the people in tail-end regions and merged villages under Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) are grappling with insufficient water

It is one of the crucial pipelines that supplies water to the majority of areas in Guntur West Constituency. Under the directives of GMC Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri, the officials rushed to the spot and made temporary arrangements to stop the leakage. They took up the repair works on Monday.

With the population reaching over 10 lakh, the total requirement of water per day in the city is 135 million litres. A total of 155 million litres per day (MLD) is supplied, including 132 MLD from Undavalli Prakasam Barrage and 23.20 MLD from Sangam Jagarlamudi Kommamuru Canal to 43 reservoirs in 57 divisions in the city.

With the increasing population, providing uninterrupted water supply across the city has become a major challenge for the GMC.

Along with this, GMC has also allotted Rs 37.02 crore for the supply of drinking water in the 2024-25 budget. As part of this, the civic officials have taken up major pipeline repair works. Along with this, the engineering department officials have been directed to visit all reservoirs, storage points along with main pipelines from Undavalli to Takkellapadu, and Sangam Jagarlamudi to MLR and take up any renovation works, if necessary.