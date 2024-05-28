TDP urges CEC to remove Jawahar Reddy from CS post

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy of favouring the ruling YSRC by committing gross violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC), TDP senior leader Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar urged the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) to transfer Jawahar Reddy and to order an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation as the Chief Secretary is under the administrative control of the Election Commission of India during the MCC period.

In a letter addressed to the CEC on Monday, Kanakamedala mentioned that Jawahar Reddy is caught in a major controversy of corruption, misuse of his official position as the Chief Secretary, and purchasing assigned lands in Visakhapatnam using insider information about the issue of an order in advance and influencing this officials for registration of such lands.

Observing that the continuation of Jawahar Reddy as the Chief Secretary is not desirable on the eve of counting of votes for the general elections on June 4, the TDP leader said that after facing such serious allegations, Jawahar Reddy did not give confidence to the political parties as well as the public at large about his impartiality in ensuring a free and fair counting process.