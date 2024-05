VIJAYAWADA : The State government has identified 104 private hospitals in the State that reported 100% Cesarean section (C-section) births in the financial year 2023-24, signifying that they did not follow the Robson Classification system. In mid-May, the Health and Family Welfare Department issued notices to these hospitals and sought them to submit an explanation for the same by May 27 (Monday).

Most hospital managements submitted their responses by the deadline. These responses will now be reviewed scientifically, and appropriate action will be taken. Medical authorities estimate that 25 to 50 hospitals will face penalties.

The action comes after the government, in collaboration with UNICEF, audited 278 primary C-section cases at 62 facilities and noticed that while 55% were necessary, 26% were deemed unnecessary and 19% were performed without insufficient evidence.

Notably, 104 network hospitals empanelled with Dr YSR Aarogyasri reported 100% C-sections in the State.