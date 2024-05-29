CEO and DGP review security arrangements for counting in Andhra's Palnadu distrcit

GUNTUR: State Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena expressed satisfaction over the arrangements for counting scheduled to be held on June 4 in sensitive Palnadu district.

He along with DGP Harish Kumar Gupta visited Palnadu district and held a review meeting on the security measures and arrangements for counting at the collectorate in Narasaraopet on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that over 700 staff including counting supervisors, counting assistants, micro-observers, and others will participate in the counting process. The entire process will be held amid tight security, CCTV cameras, micro observation, and increased vigil. As many as 155 CCTV cameras, 27 CRPF, DAR staff, 23 persons, and 23 State civil police have been set up at the strong room.

He also informed that Section 144 will be in force on counting day and the day after.

SP Mallika Garg informed that, as many as bind over cases have been filed against 1,196 persons, 59 have been arrested in seven EVM damage cases.

Over 140 members have been arrested on the day before polling in 33 cases and 203 arrested in 24 cases on the day following the polling.

She also said that all necessary action is being taken to prevent any untoward incidents and ensure peace in Palnadu district on counting day and after.

203 held on polling day

