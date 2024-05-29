Conditions for onset of monsoon favourable in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Lower tropospheric south-westerly and westerly winds are currently prevailing over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, indicating the approaching monsoon. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued warnings for strong winds over South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and Rayalaseema for the next five days. Winds with speeds of 30-40 kmph are expected to affect these regions. Residents in these areas are advised to take precautions due to the expected windy conditions.

IMD Amaravati director S Stella said the conditions for the onset of monsoon continue to become favourable over Kerala during the next three to four days. The southwest monsoon has made further progress on Tuesday, advancing into additional parts of the South Arabian Sea and the Maldives area.

Conditions are becoming favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance further into more parts of the South Arabian Sea, remaining parts of the Maldives and Comorin, some parts of Lakshadweep, Kerala, Southwest and Central Bay of Bengal, the Northeast Bay of Bengal, and some parts of the Northeastern States in the coming days.