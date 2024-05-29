TDP enacting drama with Macherla as theme: YSRC general secretary Sajjala

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy lambasted the TDP for enacting a drama with Macherla as a central theme.

Speaking to mediapersons on Tuesday, he accused the TDP and its friendly media of creating confusion among the people for the past two weeks on Macherla issue. “Everyone is aware of what is happening in Macherla. It is a clear-cut conspiracy targeted at sitting YSRC MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy. Hence, the Election Commission should act impartially on the issue,” he said.

He questioned how the video of Pinnelli damaging the EVM during the polling came out in the first place. At the same time, he wondered why the TDP did not demand repolling at the polling station as should be the case. “It indicates that they don’t want it because they have resorted to rigging in the first place. If repolling is held their rigging will get exposed,” he observed. Sajjala also questioned the delay in registration of a case against the MLA after the reported incident. “Are Macherla police sleeping?” he asked.

Commenting on police recruiting a private advocate, he said, “It clearly shows their bias towards the TDP.” He also expressed dismay at the police exigency in registering cases and opening rowdy sheets. He also questioned why the ECI is not acting like an umpire taking a neutral stance on the issue.

Sajjala maintained that no one is on par with TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu when it comes to managing systems to his ends, and orchestrating Goebbels propaganda against his rivals. Citing TDP’s land grabbing allegations against the Chief Secretary, the YSRC leader said the ultimate skill of Naidu is character assassination.

On the people’s verdict, he said they are like students, who wrote exams, and are confident of getting top marks. “We are not going around saying the same for the sake of bettings and social media coverage,” he said, and asserted that after the election results are out, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be sworn in as the Chief Minister of AP again.

He dismissed Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s claim that NDA would form the government in AP as it was meant to get political mileage in the North.