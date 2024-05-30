Nidamarru gets first free tuition centre

VIJAYAWADA: A free tuition centre was established in Nidamarru village on Wednesday under the auspices of SRM Foundation. SRM University-AP registrar R Premkumar and associate director (Student Affairs) Revathi Balakrishnan jointly inaugurated the centre.

Addressing the students and their parents, Premkumar said, “SRM Foundation of SRM University (Chennai), internationally renowned as a leading educational institution in teaching and research, is also active in social service programmes in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. This tuition centre is a testament to the Foundation’s philosophy of development for the societal cause.”

Foundation’s spokesperson Suresh Kannan, SRM AP Media Public Relations Officer Mr Venugopal Gangisetty, Senior consultant of Puthiyathalaimurai Foundation Elamaran, SRM AP Chief Liaison Officer Poolla Ramesh Kumar, Assistant Manager Ramachandra Reddy and the residents of Nidamarru village participated in this programme and several others were present at the inauguration ceremony.