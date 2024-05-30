Vijayawada: Increasing diarrhoea cases cause concerns

VIJAYAWADA : Concerns are mounting among the residents of Vijayawada as a surge in diarrhoea cases has allegedly led to one fatality on Monday and left 50 others ill. According to medical and health officials, eight patients are currently undergoing treatment, two of whom are at the Vijayawada Government General Hospital (GGH) and the remaining in various private hospitals as of Wednesday evening. The Vijayawada GGH has established a dedicated 30-bed ward to accommodate the influx of patients affected by the outbreak.
Meanwhile, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) authorities assert that the death of 47-year-old Vallur Durga Rao from Moghalrajpuram is not linked to contaminated tap water.
The ongoing admissions of patients with diarrhoea symptoms have intensified public fears regarding water safety in the city. The medical and health department has organised a medical camp at Moghalrajpuram, and municipal workers are conducting sanitation works across the area, cleaning the water tank and supplying water through tankers.
The crisis began when Vallur Durga Rao, a 47-year-old resident of Boyapati Madhava Rao Street at Moghalrajpuram, experienced severe vomiting and diarrhoea on Sunday morning. As his condition deteriorated overnight, his family rushed him to a private hospital, where doctors deemed his condition critical and recommended an immediate shift to the government hospital. Unfortunately, Durga Rao passed away during the shift.
Nagamani, Durga Rao’s wife, protested that they are using the drinking water supplied by the municipal corporation and her husband died with the symptoms of diarrhoea after consuming it.
However, District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr Macherla Suhasini said that the deceased had a history of epilepsy and had previously recovered from loose motions and he was brought dead to the hospital.
On arrangements made to tackle the surge in cases, she said that they arranged a medical camp with six-bedded wards and sufficient medications for the patients, besides conducting door-to-door surveys for the past three days.
“On Monday, we surveyed 579 households, on Tuesday, we surveyed 282 households, and out of nearly 1,000 households in the area, 182 were found vacant,” the DMHO said and noted that through OPs and surveys, they identified about 50 persons suffering from diarrhoea.
“Of the 50 water samples collected, four samples were tested positive of contamination. All samples were sent to the microbiology laboratory in Vijayawada for stool tests,” Suhasini said and assured that all measures are being taken to control diarrhoea in the city.
Speaking to TNIE, VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar said that Valluri Durga Rao’s death was an isolated incident as no other diarrhoea cases were reported among his family or nearby houses. Preliminary water tests showed no contamination and other tests are being done at the Guntur laboratory to ascertain the reasons, he added.
“We are implementing hygiene measures, including garbage collection, drain cleaning, water tanker cleaning, and bleaching. Sixteen water samples showed safe residual chlorine levels of 0.5 ppm. Until the final report arrives, we are supplying water through tankers,” he said.
The civic body chief also stated that public awareness programmes are being conducted to encourage people to boil water before drinking and to consume fresh meals. “Anti-larval measures, fogging, and special sanitation programmes are ongoing. We urge the public not to panic as VMC ensures the safety and quality of the water supply. We are taking all necessary measures to provide safe drinking water,” he assured.