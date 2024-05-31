10th century CE Telugu inscription unearthed

ONGOLE : A Telugu stone inscription dating back to 10th century CE was found near Yerragondapalem (Y Palem) village in Prakasam district.

The inscription, which was engraved on a slab, was unearthed by local historian and Y Palem Village Revenue Officer Thurimella Srinivasa Prasad and his team. K Muniratnam Reddy, Director (Epigraphy) of Archaeological Society of India (ASI), Mysore, confirmed the period the inscription belonged to.

According to the inscription, 6 Aghala of land was gifted to a brahmana Nidumbara of Kasyapa gotra by Machayya, who was ruling from Lumagorala.