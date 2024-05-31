Andhra Pradesh

10th century CE Telugu inscription unearthed

According to the inscription, 6 Aghala of land was gifted to a brahmana Nidumbara of Kasyapa gotra by Machayya, who was ruling from Lumagorala.
10th Century CE Telugu inscription found in Palnadu districtI express
10th Century CE Telugu inscription found in Palnadu districtI expressPhoto I Express
Express News Service

ONGOLE : A Telugu stone inscription dating back to 10th century CE was found near Yerragondapalem (Y Palem) village in Prakasam district.

The inscription, which was engraved on a slab, was unearthed by local historian and Y Palem Village Revenue Officer Thurimella Srinivasa Prasad and his team. K Muniratnam Reddy, Director (Epigraphy) of Archaeological Society of India (ASI), Mysore, confirmed the period the inscription belonged to.

According to the inscription, 6 Aghala of land was gifted to a brahmana Nidumbara of Kasyapa gotra by Machayya, who was ruling from Lumagorala.

Telugu inscription

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com