Andhra Pradesh: New sports policy to nurture talent in big way

VIJAYAWADA: In a bold move to elevate the sporting culture in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced an ambitious new sports policy that promises to surpass those of other States in India.

During a review meeting held at the Secretariat, Naidu emphasised that significant incentives for medal winners will enhance interest in sports and foster respect for athletes.

The new initiative, branded ‘Sports for All,’ is built around four primary objectives: expanding participation, nurturing talent, developing a robust sports ecosystem, and enhancing global visibility. This comprehensive approach aims to position Andhra Pradesh as a major sports hub in the country.

The Chief Minister instructed to incorporate significant increases in prize money for medalists in the new policy with that the Olympic gold medalists, who previously received Rs 75 lakh, will now be awarded Rs 7 crore. Silver medalists will receive Rs 5 crore, up from Rs 50 lakh, and bronze medalists will receive Rs 3 crore, up from Rs 30 lakh.

Additionally, an incentive of Rs 50 lakh will be given to those who participated in the Olympics.For the Asian Games, gold medalists will receive Rs 4 crore, silver medalists Rs 2 crore, and bronze medalists Rs 1 crore. Participants in the Asian Games will be awarded Rs 10 lakhs.

Gold medal winners in World Championship and World Cup competitions will receive Rs 50 lakh, with Rs 35 lakh for silver winners and Rs 25 lakhs for bronze winners.

In the National Games, Rs 10 lakh will be given to gold medalists, Rs 5 lakhs for silver, and Rs 3 lakhs for bronze. The Chief Minister directed incentives of Rs 2.5 lakh, Rs 2 lakh, and Rs 1 lakh for gold, silver, and bronze medalists in the Khelo India Games and National School Games, respectively.

This new sports policy incorporates progressive measures aimed at grassroots development, including increasing the sports quota from 2 per cent to 3 per cent.

The CM also proposed a 3% reservation for uniformed services and a 50% reservation in grade-III coach positions within the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) for international medalists. The new incentives position Andhra Pradesh’s policy as more favorable than Haryana’s, which previously led in sports recognition and rewards.

In addition to financial incentives, the CM revealed that Olympic and Asian Games medalists would be eligible for Group-I employment.