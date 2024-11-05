Complete 7.6 lakh housing units by 2026, initiate steps to launch PMAY-2: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: To enhance housing initiatives in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials from the Housing Department to complete the construction of 7.6 lakh housing units by 2026.

Chairing a review meeting held at the Secretariat on Monday, Naidu emphasised his vision for every eligible citizen to own a home by 2029.

Naidu stressed the importance of providing basic amenities in all housing layouts in the State. He instructed officials to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Centre to implement the Prime Minister Awas Yojana-2 (PMAY-2) in the State. Officials reported that since the inception of the TDP-led NDA government, a total of 58,578 housing units have been constructed under PMAY (Urban), with an additional 17,197 units built in rural areas.

They announced plans to complete another 1 lakh units by December, preparing for key handovers to beneficiaries in the State. He advocated for the use of drones to monitor quality control in housing projects, urging coordination with relevant departments to ensure basic amenities across all layouts. Housing Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy and other officials were present.

Natural farming is next big thing, says CM

Natural Farming has the potential to transform agriculture, said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. He directed the agriculture department officials to introduce innovative methods to support farmers and enhance crop yields sustainably.

He held a review meeting with Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu and senior department officials on Monday. He likened the potential of Natural Farming in agriculture to the transformative impact of IT, expressing his vision for Andhra Pradesh to lead the way in Natural Farming. He asked the officials to develop an action plan for promoting natural farming and agri deep-tech in the State.

Naidu highlighted the importance of drone technology in agriculture. He approved the release of `37 crore to compensate for crop losses in July. Officials informed him that `319 crore had already been disbursed within a month to cover September’s crop losses. Additionally, the old crop insurance system will be reinstated from the Rabi season.