Ensure transparency in conduct of DSC: Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh

GUNTUR: In the wake of the successful completion of AP TET 2024, Human Resource Development Minister Nara Lokesh has directed officials to make arrangements to conduct the Mega DSC in a transparent manner.

Holding a review meeting on school and Intermediate education with the officials on Tuesday, he said the main aim of the government is to give a chance to a maximum number of candidates in DSC. As part of the initiatives to improve educational standards in schools, the Best Teacher Awards will be presented on November 11.

A mega parent-teacher meeting will be held in December. Parents should play an active role to ensure that their children get the best school education. The teacher transfers and and awarding of promotions to teachers should be completed before the start of the next academic year to ensure no interruption in the middle of academic year, he said.

When the officials informed him that the APAR ID registration programme was completed in the State, the HRD Minister instructed them to speed up the process and issue progress reports to students. Special emphasis should be laid on the ranking of government schools and all basic amenities, including toilets, water and benches should be provided to government schools, he said.

Mentioning that the government is committed to improving education standards in junior colleges, he directed the officials to prepare plans to set up a junior college in every mandal of the State. Emphasising on the importance of improving the learning outcome of Intermediate students in government colleges, he said the officials should focus on achieving better results. Speedy permissions should be given to those who come forward to set up colleges in remote areas, he said.

The officials informed the HRD Minister that the enrolment in government junior colleges had increased by 15,000 due to provision of free textbooks to students. Lokesh suggested that the officials set targets to increase the enrolment by 2 lakh in the next academic year. NCERT books will be introduced in Intermediate first year and changes will also be effected in the question paper pattern from the upcoming academic year, he said

School Education Secretary K Sasidhar, Director Vijayaramaraju, Intermediate Education Director Krithika Shukla, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan State Project Director B Srinivasa Rao and others attended the meeting.