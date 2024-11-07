Eluru police launch Abhaya App

VIJAYAWADA: In a major step towards improving women’s safety, the Eluru district police launched a mobile application named ‘Abhaya’ on Wednesday. The app aims to provide a safe and secure environment for women across the district.

Speaking at the launch, District Superintendent of Police (SP) K Pratap Shiva Kishore emphasised that the Abhaya initiative represents a significant commitment by the police to protect women and prevent violence against them. SP Kishore praised the contributions of women in the police force, calling them the ‘real heroes’ and citing Kiran Bedi, India’s first female Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, as a key inspiration for the programme.

According to the SP, the app was developed to act as a ‘beacon of hope and protection,’ especially in emergency situations. “Through this app, women can find critical resources and support when they face threatening situations,” he said. “Our aim is to create an environment where women can feel safe and are assured that the police are there to protect them.”

The Abhaya app allows women to report crimes or incidents anonymously, offering a layer of confidentiality to encourage more women to come forward. An online form available at https://formurl.com/to/abhaya allows women to report incidents directly to the police, ensuring a quick response under the SP’s direct supervision. “Often, women hesitate to report incidents due to fear of backlash or further problems,” he explained. “The anonymity feature removes this barrier, enabling more women to come forward without hesitation.”