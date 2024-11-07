Eluru police launch Abhaya App

VIJAYAWADA: In a major step towards improving women’s safety, the Eluru district police launched a mobile application named ‘Abhaya’ on Wednesday. The app aims to provide a safe and secure environment for women across the district.
Speaking at the launch, District Superintendent of Police (SP) K Pratap Shiva Kishore emphasised that the Abhaya initiative represents a significant commitment by the police to protect women and prevent violence against them. SP Kishore praised the contributions of women in the police force, calling them the ‘real heroes’ and citing Kiran Bedi, India’s first female Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, as a key inspiration for the programme.
According to the SP, the app was developed to act as a ‘beacon of hope and protection,’ especially in emergency situations. “Through this app, women can find critical resources and support when they face threatening situations,” he said. “Our aim is to create an environment where women can feel safe and are assured that the police are there to protect them.”
The Abhaya app allows women to report crimes or incidents anonymously, offering a layer of confidentiality to encourage more women to come forward. An online form available at https://formurl.com/to/abhaya allows women to report incidents directly to the police, ensuring a quick response under the SP’s direct supervision. “Often, women hesitate to report incidents due to fear of backlash or further problems,” he explained. “The anonymity feature removes this barrier, enabling more women to come forward without hesitation.”
For additional support, a dedicated helpline number, 9550351100, has been set up for women in distress.
The SP also highlighted the key role of Village Women Protection Secretaries in the initiative. These officers maintain close connections with local communities, enabling them to gather information quickly and relay it to police authorities. This ground-level support is crucial for proactive crime prevention, SP Kishore noted.
To strengthen the initiative, the SP encouraged female officers to take on active roles in police stations. “We want women officers to listen to complainants with respect and respond promptly. We’re also creating opportunities for women to serve as writers in police stations, helping them grow professionally,” he said.
District Collector K Vetri Selvi praised the app launch, emphasizing that women’s safety remains a top priority for the district. She expressed admiration for the dedication of police personnel.
Deputy Inspector General (DIG) GVG Ashok Kumar lauded the program, noting that 30% of the district’s police force comprises women. These female officers play a pivotal role in patrolling sensitive areas, including colleges, bus stands, and other public spaces, helping deter harassment and antisocial behavior. Joint Collector Dhatri Reddy urged female officers to instill confidence in women, enabling them to move without fear.
Key Features of the App:
Women-run Patrols
Abhaya women patrol units are staffed entirely by trained women officers, equipped with pink helmets and distinctive uniforms for easy recognition.
Visible Policing
Officers on patrol duty ensure that every woman and girl feels safe in her surroundings.
Anonymous Reporting
Women can report incidents anonymously via an online form at formurl.com/to/abhaya, ensuring privacy and a swift response. The SP will oversee the initiative.
Dedicated Helpline
9550351100 is available for women to report emergencies directly to authorities.
Community Support
Village Women Protection Secretaries help strengthen the connection between the community and law enforcement.
Social Media Safety
Public awareness campaigns on safe social media practices.
Legal Support
Strict enforcement of laws like the POCSO Act to protect minors and address domestic issues.