AP will be first in educational sector: IT minister Nara Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh will be in number one in the education sector in the country, said Minister for Human Resources Development (HRD), Information Technology (IT), and Electronics Nara Lokesh on Thursday.

The HRD made these remarks after inaugurating the International Higher Education Fair (IHEF) at the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), which was organised in collaboration with VIT and the State government.

Addressing the gathering, Lokesh opined that the youth should focus on becoming job creators instead of job seekers. He flagged off a self-driving van, a drone, and a robot on this occasion.

Lokesh called on the youth to set up start-ups by taking advantage of the latest technology with the cooperation of the AP Innovation Society, which is ready to extend all possible assistance for such entrepreneurs. A seed fund with Rs 250 crore has been created for this purpose, the minister announced.

The youth should turn their dreams into reality by moving forward with a broad mind, Lokesh said and declared that the State government’s aim is to create an education system integrated with moral values.

The IT Minister encouraged the youngsters to work towards achieving success and concentrate on innovations by keeping themselves abreast with periodical developments across the globe. “I too worked with the World Bank in 2005 after doing my MBA from Stanford University. I also faced many ups and downs like anyone else,” he said, recalling the days after his higher education.

Emphasising that he is committed to achieving his goals, Lokesh asked the youth to take him as an example.

The State has umpteen job opportunities currently, the minister said, adding that the developmental works in the capital city of Amaravathi are moving at a fast pace, the IT minister asserted.

The Chancellor of VIT-AP, Dr G Viswanathan, expressed an immediate need to increase the budgetary estimates in the country for education.

The Vice Chancellor of VIT, Dr SV Kota Reddy, registrar Jagadeesh Chandra Murugan, International Relations Coordinator Goswamy and others were present.