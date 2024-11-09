Sabarmati of the South: Century-old freedom struggle landmark languishes in neglect

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The Gauthami Satyagraha Ashram, often called the ‘Sabarmati of the South,’ stands as a forgotten relic of India’s freedom struggle, waiting for revival as it approaches its centenary. Founded on November 9, 1924, this ashram on the banks of the Godavari River in Seethanagaram, was a hub for freedom fighters, visited twice by Mahatma Gandhi, who saw it as a sanctuary for patriotism.
The ashram was established by freedom fighter Brahmajyosula Subrahmanyam, a staunch nationalist known as the ‘Lala Lajpat Rai of South India.’ Subrahmanyam’s dedication to India’s independence eventually led to his martyrdom during a police crackdown in 1936. His legacy echoes in the walls of this 14-acre site, where Gandhi, accompanied by his wife Kasturba, visited in 1929 and 1930. He stayed in the ashram for several days and inspired local activists to bolster the movement. During the struggle, British authorities frequently raided the ashram, arresting many of its supporters.
Once a bustling centre of resistance, the ashram attracted national figures like Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu, Madduri Annapurnaiah, and Babu Rajendra Prasad. Despite its historic significance, the ashram now languishes in neglect, with crumbling infrastructure, scarce funds, and limited activity.
Caretaker hopeful of ashram restoration
Today, only a single balwadi (kindergarten) operates on the premises. The Central government had previously sanctioned Anganwadi Centres and a women’s short-stay centre, but these have shut down due to financial constraints.
“We’re constantly seeking aid, but there’s been no response from the government so far,” said Dr K Ramesh, a caretaker at the ashram. “We remain hopeful that the State government will finally step in with the funds needed to restore this place.” Local JSP MLA Battula Balaramakrishna visited the ashram last month and assured staff of his efforts to secure funding.
As the ashram prepares for a modest centennial celebration, JSP MLA Mandali Budda Prasad will attend as chief guest. A commemorative book, ‘Dakshina Sabarmati-Gauthami Ashram,’ authored by retired principal D Rajarao, will be released to mark the occasion.
Under the care of the Kasturba Gandhi National Memorial Trust since Independence, the ashram remains a living tribute to the Gandhian ideals of social service and self-reliance. Though it once produced scores of freedom fighters, the ashram today suffers from minimal support and dwindling local interest.
The historic site continues to deteriorate in the absence of greenery, funds, and activity. Local contributions have waned, and the surrounding communities seem to have forgotten this important landmark. Reflecting on Subrahmanyam’s death, Mahatma Gandhi once sent a telegram describing him as a man of “humility, sacrifice, and steadfastness.”