Sabarmati of the South: Century-old freedom struggle landmark languishes in neglect

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The Gauthami Satyagraha Ashram, often called the ‘Sabarmati of the South,’ stands as a forgotten relic of India’s freedom struggle, waiting for revival as it approaches its centenary. Founded on November 9, 1924, this ashram on the banks of the Godavari River in Seethanagaram, was a hub for freedom fighters, visited twice by Mahatma Gandhi, who saw it as a sanctuary for patriotism.

The ashram was established by freedom fighter Brahmajyosula Subrahmanyam, a staunch nationalist known as the ‘Lala Lajpat Rai of South India.’ Subrahmanyam’s dedication to India’s independence eventually led to his martyrdom during a police crackdown in 1936. His legacy echoes in the walls of this 14-acre site, where Gandhi, accompanied by his wife Kasturba, visited in 1929 and 1930. He stayed in the ashram for several days and inspired local activists to bolster the movement. During the struggle, British authorities frequently raided the ashram, arresting many of its supporters.

Once a bustling centre of resistance, the ashram attracted national figures like Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu, Madduri Annapurnaiah, and Babu Rajendra Prasad. Despite its historic significance, the ashram now languishes in neglect, with crumbling infrastructure, scarce funds, and limited activity.