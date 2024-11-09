Seaplane trial run in Vijayawada on November 9

VIJAYAWADA/KURNOOL: The stage is all set for the trial run of the seaplane service between Vijayawada to Srisailam on Saturday. A demonstration was conducted at the Prakasam Barrage on Friday under the supervision of the Infrastructure and Investment (I&I) Department Secretary S Suresh alongside Andhra Pradesh Airports Development Corporation Limited (APADCL) Managing Director Praveen Adhithya and other officials.
The trial run marks a crucial step in the State’s ambitious plan to strengthen connectivity and foster tourism across scenic and historically significant destinations. The government, in partnership with APADCL, aims to establish seaplane services as a viable alternative to conventional air travel, leveraging the State’s extensive waterways and coastal areas.
The inaugural flight, arranged through De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited, will carry Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu. Their participation signals a major milestone for the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS), a Central government initiative under Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN), which seeks to expand transportation infrastructure to undeserved areas.
Among potential seaplane sites, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has identified the Prakasam Barrage as a prime location. Additionally, the State has earmarked eight other scenic destinations for potential service routes, including Araku, Lambasingi, Rushikonda, Kakinada, Konaseema, Srisailam, and Tirupati. These sites, chosen for their cultural significance and natural beauty, are expected to enhance travel experiences and boost the influx of domestic and international tourists.
“Seaplanes offer a unique travel option, especially for regions that lack conventional airport facilities,” explained the Secretary. Unlike traditional airports, water aerodromes require limited infrastructure and construction time, making them efficient and cost-effective solutions for regional connectivity. Each seaplane will accommodate up to 19 passengers, with initial assessments focusing on factors such as route viability, water depth, and proximity to tourist hubs. The government aims to finalise passenger fares following a feasibility study, with full service expected to launch within three months. This venture is structured as a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) to maintain affordability for travellers. APADCL is also exploring additional water aerodrome sites to extend the service’s reach to remote areas, ensuring accessibility across the State.
Adding to the tourism infrastructure, Srisaila Devasthanam officials have embarked on development initiatives to make Srisailam an appealing destination for both devotees and tourists. Temple executive officer (EO) E Chandrasekhar Reddy expressed pride in hosting the seaplane trial during his tenure, noting that the initiative holds historical significance for Srisailam and could pave the way for development.
“This initiative will open a new dimension for tourism in the State, offering a unique travel experience and connecting picturesque locations,” Suresh remarked. “We believe this can significantly contribute to regional development by boosting accessibility and attracting more visitors.”
The anticipated economic impact extends beyond tourism. Seaplane services are expected to create jobs within aviation and related sectors, driving industrial growth and strengthening the State’s economy. By drawing more passenger traffic and broadening tourism’s footprint, the initiative has the potential to spur local development.
Through this pioneering effort, AP is set on creating an integrated transport ecosystem that bolsters economic growth, promotes tourism, and underscores the State’s commitment to modern infrastructure solutions. By offering new travel experiences, the government envisions a more accessible and connected AP, positioning it as a premier tourism destination in India.