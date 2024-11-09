Seaplane trial run in Vijayawada on November 9

VIJAYAWADA/KURNOOL: The stage is all set for the trial run of the seaplane service between Vijayawada to Srisailam on Saturday. A demonstration was conducted at the Prakasam Barrage on Friday under the supervision of the Infrastructure and Investment (I&I) Department Secretary S Suresh alongside Andhra Pradesh Airports Development Corporation Limited (APADCL) Managing Director Praveen Adhithya and other officials.

The trial run marks a crucial step in the State’s ambitious plan to strengthen connectivity and foster tourism across scenic and historically significant destinations. The government, in partnership with APADCL, aims to establish seaplane services as a viable alternative to conventional air travel, leveraging the State’s extensive waterways and coastal areas.

The inaugural flight, arranged through De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited, will carry Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu. Their participation signals a major milestone for the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS), a Central government initiative under Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN), which seeks to expand transportation infrastructure to undeserved areas.

Among potential seaplane sites, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has identified the Prakasam Barrage as a prime location. Additionally, the State has earmarked eight other scenic destinations for potential service routes, including Araku, Lambasingi, Rushikonda, Kakinada, Konaseema, Srisailam, and Tirupati. These sites, chosen for their cultural significance and natural beauty, are expected to enhance travel experiences and boost the influx of domestic and international tourists.

“Seaplanes offer a unique travel option, especially for regions that lack conventional airport facilities,” explained the Secretary. Unlike traditional airports, water aerodromes require limited infrastructure and construction time, making them efficient and cost-effective solutions for regional connectivity. Each seaplane will accommodate up to 19 passengers, with initial assessments focusing on factors such as route viability, water depth, and proximity to tourist hubs. The government aims to finalise passenger fares following a feasibility study, with full service expected to launch within three months. This venture is structured as a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) to maintain affordability for travellers. APADCL is also exploring additional water aerodrome sites to extend the service’s reach to remote areas, ensuring accessibility across the State.