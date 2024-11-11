Polavaram Project: New D-Wall design approval likely by this Nov 25

VIJAYAWADA: Designs for the new Diaphragm Wall of the Polavaram Irrigation Project are expected to be approved by November 25 this year and the works are likely to commence from the end of December or January next year. According to sources, the new D-Wall, which is estimated to cost around Rs 900 crore, will be executed by German company Bauer Group and it is expected to be completed by March 2026, if not December 2025.

Polavaram project officials expect that if climate permits, the works can be executed swiftly. They are expecting normal flood days in the Godavari River next season. However, to be on the safe side, the increase in flood days is also taken into consideration before finalising the work schedule.

The international experts’ team which studied the scoured portions of the project and other aspects, is likely to examine and submit its recommendations to the Central Water Commission (CWC) for its approval for the Earth Cum Rock Fill (ECRF) Dam by February.

Works for Gap 1 of the ECRF Dam are likely to be taken up in March next year and Gap 2 in November. In other words, both the D-Wall and the ECRF of the project will be taken up simultaneously