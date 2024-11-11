Two arrested for molesting minors in Prakasam district

ONGOLE: Prakasam Police registered two cases under Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, 2012, following incidents of child abuse and sexual harassment in Tangutur and Kothapatnam mandals recently.

According to police, a girl studying in class 4 was allegedly raped by a teacher working in the same school in Karumanchi village of Tangutur mandal. The minor is currently receiving medical treatment at the Ongole GGH. Based on the survivor’s and parents’ statement, the police registered a POCSO case.

In another incident, a 80-year-old N Koteswara Rao, who looks after an Anganwadi centre in Kothapatnam, allegedly sexually assaulted a 4-year-old girl who goes to the centre and lives nearby. Kothapatnam police registered a POCSO case. The police have arrested both the accused on Sunday.