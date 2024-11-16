Andhra Pradesh government signs eight crucial MoUs with IIT Madras

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has signed eight Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with IIT Madras, a renowned research institute, on Friday, to transform Amaravati into an international city and ensure the benefits of advanced technology and research reach the students and people of the State.

IIT Madras will train graduate and undergraduate students to meet industry demands, conduct cutting-edge research, and collaborate with the State government on socially relevant projects that benefit society.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu engaged in productive discussions with IIT Madras representatives. Later, key agreements were signed in the presence of HRD Minister Nara Lokesh. Ministers Ponguru Narayana, Mandupalli Ramprasadar Reddy, BC Janardhan Reddy, CM’s Secretary Pradyumna, senior officials Kritikashukla, Vijayaramaraju, Yuvraj, Kannababu, IIT Madras Director Prof Vijinathan Kamakoti, Dean of Planning Ramanujam Saradhi, CEO, IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation MJ Shankar Raman, Former Dean, Corporate Relations Prof Mahesh Panchagnula, Head, Center for Responsible AI Professor Ravindran, IITM Alumnus Rajesh, Chennai CMO Officer Rizwan, and others were present.

QUICK GLANCE

1. IITM-APCRDA

A technical consultancy agreement to establish a deep-tech research, design, innovation, and incubation park in Amaravati. This collaboration will combine physical and virtual efforts to position the city on the global innovation map

2. IITM-AP Maritime Board

Collaboration on marine research, coastal energy technologies, and communication systems. This initiative aims to enhance consultancy, education, and training in the maritime sector.

3. IITM-AP Skill Development

Focuses on improving the quality of skill-development programmes using platforms like Swayam Plus and IITM Pravartak Digital Skill Academy to upskill the workforce.

4. IITM-AP Education Department

Provides advanced technical training for primary, high school, and intermediate students and teachers. These programmes, delivered through IITM Pravartak Vidya Shakti, will ensure impactful education and guidance.

5. IITM-Dept of Investment & Infra

Targets the development of Kuppam and Puttaparthi airports as logistics and maintenance hubs, identifying business opportunities and boosting regional connectivity.

6. IITM-IT Department

Focuses on developing Visakhapatnam as an internet gateway by leveraging advanced global technologies to enhance international data connectivity.

7. IITM-RTGS Department

Aims to bolster software infrastructure in artificial intelligence and data science. IITM Pravartak will support AP Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) in advancing its technological initiatives.

8. IITM-Department of Sports

Provides technical expertise for creating a smart, tech-enabled sports city with world-class facilities in Amaravati, aligning with the State’s vision of a state-of-the-art sports hub.