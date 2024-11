VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday revealed that the State incurred a debt of Rs 9,74,556 lakh crore under the previous YSRC government. Listing the components of the debt, Naidu explained it includes Rs 4.3 lakh crore State debt, Rs 80,914 crore Public Account Liabilities (PAL), Rs 2.47 lakh crore corporations debt, civil supplies debt of Rs 36,000 crore, power sector debt of Rs 34,267 crore, Rs 1.13 lakh crore outstanding dues to vendors and Rs 21,980 crore dues to employees.

Participating in a discussion on the Budget in the State Legislative Assembly, the Chief Minister said anyone who has doubts regarding the numbers can verify the account books.

Charging the YSRC administration with financial mismanagement, Naidu said the previous government did not take any initiative in the direction of wealth creation.

“Looting was committed in a novel manner in the past five years and institutions were damaged. The mistakes and debts of the YSRC government have become a curse for the State,” he remarked.

The Chief Minister said per capita income dropped drastically, while expenditure shot up significantly due to the inefficient governance of the YSRC. He added that growth rate decreased to 10.6% in 2023-24 from 13.5% in 2018-19.