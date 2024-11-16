Lokayukta and APSHRC will remain in Kurnool: Minister TG Bharath

KURNOOL: Industries Minister TG Bharath asserted on Friday that the Andhra Pradesh Lokayukta and AP State Human Rights Commission (APSHRC) offices will remain in Kurnool and no institutions will be relocated. The clarification came in the backdrop of the State government considering relocation of the two legal institutions from Kurnool to Amaravati, which sparked widespread discontent among the people of Rayalaseema.

Hurt by the government’s decision, which was informed to the AP High Court, local leaders, advocates, and civil rights groups are gearing up for protests, accusing the government of betraying its promises and ignoring the region’s long-standing demands.

The institutions, which started functioning in Kurnool in 2021, and gained significant public trust, are now at risk of being shifted, a move seen as undermining the efforts to decentralise development in AP.

Bharath mentioned that he had discussed this issue with IT Minister N Lokesh and reassured the public that these institutions will remain in Kurnool. Efforts are underway to set up a High Court bench in Kurnool as promised during the NDA poll campaign. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is committed to developing Kurnool, he added.