Vizagite is 1st Indian artistic skater to win gold in the US

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam-born international artistic roller skater Arun Rayudu made history earlier this November by becoming the first Indian to win a gold medal at the USA Northeast Inter-Collegiate Figure Skating Championship.

Representing Northeastern University, Arun achieved this milestone in New York, competing against athletes from 24 prestigious universities, including Ivy League institutions like Harvard, Princeton, Cornell, and Dartmouth, as well as renowned schools such as MIT and Boston University.

“It feels incredible to be the first Indian to win gold in this championship. Indian nationals born in the US have won before, but being an Indian athlete achieving this is truly special for me,” said Arun, reflecting on his historic win.

At just 24, Arun has already built an impressive career in skating. His journey began at the age of three, when his parents, following medical advice to help him overcome asthma, enrolled him in skating classes. Inspired by skaters he saw along Visakhapatnam’s RK Beach Road, young Arun showed immense talent from the start, winning gold in his first district and state championships. By the age of six, he was competing at the national level.

Elaborating on his experiences, Arun highlighted the differences between India and the US. “The infrastructure here is much better, especially with the availability of ice skating rinks. But the joy of skating remains the same, no matter where I skate,” he said.