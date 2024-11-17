Vizagite is 1st Indian artistic skater to win gold in the US

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam-born international artistic roller skater Arun Rayudu made history earlier this November by becoming the first Indian to win a gold medal at the USA Northeast Inter-Collegiate Figure Skating Championship.
Representing Northeastern University, Arun achieved this milestone in New York, competing against athletes from 24 prestigious universities, including Ivy League institutions like Harvard, Princeton, Cornell, and Dartmouth, as well as renowned schools such as MIT and Boston University.
“It feels incredible to be the first Indian to win gold in this championship. Indian nationals born in the US have won before, but being an Indian athlete achieving this is truly special for me,” said Arun, reflecting on his historic win.
At just 24, Arun has already built an impressive career in skating. His journey began at the age of three, when his parents, following medical advice to help him overcome asthma, enrolled him in skating classes. Inspired by skaters he saw along Visakhapatnam’s RK Beach Road, young Arun showed immense talent from the start, winning gold in his first district and state championships. By the age of six, he was competing at the national level.
Elaborating on his experiences, Arun highlighted the differences between India and the US. “The infrastructure here is much better, especially with the availability of ice skating rinks. But the joy of skating remains the same, no matter where I skate,” he said.
Arun moved to the US in September 2023 to pursue a Master’s degree in Project Management at Northeastern University, Boston. While he is currently focused on his education and career, skating remains close to his heart.
“I want to continue skating as a hobby and participate in championships, whether in the US or India. Representing India and winning medals will always be a dream I would like to pursue,” he shared. Arun’s achievements in skating are remarkable.
“Over the years, I have worked hard to win numerous medals at various levels. In the Federation and Association Games, I have secured two international silvers, one bronze, and 16 golds at the national level. At the State level, I have won 27 golds, 16 silvers, and 15 bronze medals. In the University Games, I have won three national golds and one silver. Additionally, I won six golds and three silvers in national-level ice skating competitions. Recognising my performance, the State Government nominated me for the prestigious Arjuna Award in 2019, 2020, and 2021,” artistic roller skater Arun Rayudu added.