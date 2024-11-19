Andhra Annamayya project reconstruction remains in limbo

KADAPA: Despite three years since the breach of Annamayya project due to unprecedented floods triggered by Cyclone Jawad, reconstruction efforts remains in limbo.

Investigations and design studies for rebuilding the project are ongoing, with officials emphasising a cautious approach to ensure future resilience.

The breach occurred on November 19, 2021, when heavy rains upstream caused the Cheyyeru River to swell beyond capacity, leading to the failure of a ring bund.

The sudden inflow of over 5 lakh cusecs of water devastated nearby villages, claiming 39 lives and causing widespread property damage.

Officials have conducted extensive studies and finalised preliminary designs for a concrete barrage to replace the existing earthen dam. The proposed design includes a spillway with a capacity of 8.82 lakh cusecs to handle extreme flood scenarios. However, challenges in securing approvals and addressing technical considerations have delayed progress.

In March 2023, tenders worth Rs 787 crore were floated for the reconstruction, with Hyderabad based Raghava Constructions securing the contract for Rs 660.23 crore. However, construction has not begun due to pending design approvals and administrative delays.