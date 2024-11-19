Andhra Annamayya project reconstruction remains in limbo

KADAPA: Despite three years since the breach of Annamayya project due to unprecedented floods triggered by Cyclone Jawad, reconstruction efforts remains in limbo.
Investigations and design studies for rebuilding the project are ongoing, with officials emphasising a cautious approach to ensure future resilience.
The breach occurred on November 19, 2021, when heavy rains upstream caused the Cheyyeru River to swell beyond capacity, leading to the failure of a ring bund.
The sudden inflow of over 5 lakh cusecs of water devastated nearby villages, claiming 39 lives and causing widespread property damage.
Officials have conducted extensive studies and finalised preliminary designs for a concrete barrage to replace the existing earthen dam. The proposed design includes a spillway with a capacity of 8.82 lakh cusecs to handle extreme flood scenarios. However, challenges in securing approvals and addressing technical considerations have delayed progress.
In March 2023, tenders worth Rs 787 crore were floated for the reconstruction, with Hyderabad based Raghava Constructions securing the contract for Rs 660.23 crore. However, construction has not begun due to pending design approvals and administrative delays.
A technical committee has recommended building a concrete-faced rock-fill dam as an alternative to ensure greater durability. Local residents and political leaders have expressed frustration over the delay. The lack of progress has become a key election issue, with opposition leaders criticising the previous administration for neglect.
The government recently issued an order cancelling contracts where less than 25% of work was completed, adding to the uncertainty surrounding the project. Officials are awaiting further directions to finalise tenders.
Annamayya Project Executive Engineer N Ravi Kiran stated that detailed investigations are nearing completion and emphasised the need for meticulous planning. “Unlike simply rebuilding the old structure, the new project demands advanced designs and robust foundations to handle future floods,” he explained.
The project requires Rs 45 lakh for the ongoing investigation phase, with additional funds expected post-approval. Officials aim to finalise designs and approvals within two months, paving the way for reconstruction.
The revised plans include increasing spillway capacity, adding 26 gates, and reinforcing the structure to prevent future breaches.