APERC Chairman reviews progress of Polavaram Hydro Power Station

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) in-charge Chairman Thakur Rama Singh, along with commission member P Venkata Rama Reddy, visited the Polavaram Hydro Power Station on Monday to assess the progress of ongoing construction.

The inspection focused on critical components of the project, including the canal system designed to transport water from the Polavaram Multi-Purpose project to the power station and other key structures such as the service bay.

Updates on the construction were provided by APGENCO’s Hydel Division Director Sujaya Kumar and Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd (MEIL) COO Satish Babu Angara.

Satish assured that MEIL is committed to completing the project within the stipulated timeline while adhering to government guidelines. He provided detailed insights into the progress of civil and electromechanical works being carried out as per the approved plans.

Expressing satisfaction with the pace of work, APERC Chairman Thakur Rama Singh lauded the efforts of the teams involved. “The progress is encouraging, and the project appears to be on track,” he added.

Key officials from APGENCO, including chief engineer (Civil) Y Koteswara Rao, superintending engineers (SEs) Ramabhadra Raju, Ravindra Reddy, and Chandrasekhar, along with executive engineers (EEs) Hanuma, Prabhakara Rao, Bhimadhana Rao, and Seetharam, Vyapcos senior project manager Kolagani Murthy and MEIL General Manager Shankar were present.