CM trying to create rift among SCs: Former Andhra minister Adimulapu

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC leaders, including former Minister Adimulapu Suresh and former SC Corporation Chairman Kommuri Kanaka Rao, accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of resorting to cheap political tactics aimed at creating divisions within Scheduled Caste (SC) communities in the name of categorisation to serve his political interests.

Speaking to the media at the party’s central office in Tadepalli on Monday, the YSRC leaders alleged that Naidu lacks sincerity on the issue of categorisation and has been using Manda Krishna Madiga as a tool for his selfish gains, targeting YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, despite the latter providing prominent positions to leaders from SC sub-castes during his tenure from 2019 to 2024.

They claimed that Jagan had given equal opportunities to leaders from various SC sub-castes during his governance.

Suresh alleged that although Naidu allied with the NDA multiple times, such as in 1997, he failed to leverage his position to enact legislation benefiting SC sub-castes. Instead, he allowed the issue to remain unresolved for over three decades.

He said, “Krishna Madiga has been acting as CM’s puppet, following his script. Rather than questioning why categorisation was not implemented at the Central and State levels, he has been criticising Jagan, who appointed leaders from SC sub-castes to major roles in his Cabinet. Meanwhile, Naidu schemed to create divisions within the SCs.”