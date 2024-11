VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who envisages interlinking rivers by taking Godavari water to Krishna and from there to Banakacherla to provide irrigation facilities to every acre of land in the State, seems to be mooting the idea of taking up irrigation projects under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model on the lines of developing National Highways.

“Taking water to Banakacherla, thereby completing the interlinking of rivers is my life ambition. That is my dream. But it will require Rs 70,000 crore as per the existing prices. All of us should think how we can get Rs 70,000 crore. I am considering taking forward the project on the lines of private players taking up the NH projects if possible,” Naidu said, while participating in a short discussion on irrigation projects in the AP Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

Naidu said private players are developing four, six and eight lane highway projects by investing Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh crore. On the similar lines, the Centre and the State government may share some funds, and the remaining by private players to complete the project throughout 20 to 25 years. Income can be generated from now onwards once the interlinking project is conceived, he said, adding that otherwise, the cost estimates may escalate to Rs 2 lakh crore or more.

Asserting that the Polavaram Irrigation Project will be completed by 2027 by overcoming all hurdles, he made it clear that its height will remain at 45.72 metres. He urged the people not to believe the rumours of reduction in the project height.

Mentioning that the international experts suggested construction of a new diaphragm wall instead of repairing the damaged one, the Chief Minister said the works will be commenced in January 2025 and completed by March 2026.