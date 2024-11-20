Pilot project on government school timings change from Wednesday

VIJAYAWADA: The State government’s latest education reform to extend school hours sparked a heated debate among stakeholders. While parents have largely welcomed the move, teachers warn it could increase the burden on students, especially those in rural and tribal areas.

Starting Wednesday, a 10-day pilot project will be launched in one high school or high school plus per mandal across the State. The project, ending on November 30, aims to gather feedback from stakeholders before deciding on permanent implementation.

Under the proposed schedule, school timings will be extended by an hour, shifting from 9 am–4 pm to 9 am–5 pm. The assembly period will increase by 10 minutes, each of the eight periods will be extended by five minutes, and two short breaks will be lengthened by five minutes each. The adjustment, designed to provide more time for syllabus coverage, keeps the current workload intact.