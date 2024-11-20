Pilot project on government school timings change from Wednesday

VIJAYAWADA: The State government’s latest education reform to extend school hours sparked a heated debate among stakeholders. While parents have largely welcomed the move, teachers warn it could increase the burden on students, especially those in rural and tribal areas.
Starting Wednesday, a 10-day pilot project will be launched in one high school or high school plus per mandal across the State. The project, ending on November 30, aims to gather feedback from stakeholders before deciding on permanent implementation.
Under the proposed schedule, school timings will be extended by an hour, shifting from 9 am–4 pm to 9 am–5 pm. The assembly period will increase by 10 minutes, each of the eight periods will be extended by five minutes, and two short breaks will be lengthened by five minutes each. The adjustment, designed to provide more time for syllabus coverage, keeps the current workload intact.
Commissioner of School Education V Vijay Rama Raju told TNIE that the reform addresses parents’ concerns about student safety and aligns with private school schedules. “If the feedback is positive, the new timings will be implemented. If not, the current timings will continue,” he assured.
Parents, like M Sundara Venkatesam from Vijayawada, said, “The extended hours not only enhance academic engagement but also provide a safe space for children until working parents return home,” he said. However, teachers have voiced strong opposition, emphasising the potential stress on students’ mental and physical well-being. They argue that longer hours could rob children of personal time and opportunities for community interaction. Comparisons with neighbouring States such as Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Karnataka, where school hours range between five and six hours, add fuel to the debate.
Teachers also point to logistical challenges in tribal regions, where limited transportation facilities could make the extended hours impractical. State President of the Municipal Teachers Federation, S Ramakrishna, highlighted that AP already has some of the longest school hours in the country. He urged a balanced approach that prioritises co-curricular activities and mental health over longer classroom hours.
The outcome will play a critical role in shaping the future of the State’s education system.