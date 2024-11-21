Andhra Pradesh to promote generic medicines to ease financial burden, says Health Minister

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is aiming to reduce the financial burden on the poor by increasing access to generic medicines and promoting their usage, said Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav.

Accusing the previous YSRC government of neglecting generic medicines, the minister revealed that, of the total sale of medicines worth Rs 10,000 crore in the State, generic medicines account for only 7%.

Replying to questions raised by the MLAs, Minister Satya Kumar informed the House that there are only 215 Jan Aushadhi Kendras in the State, while the Union government has established 13,822 Kendras across the country under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendra scheme.

He stated that there are only 325 generic medical shops in the State, including 215 PM Jan Aushadhi Kendras, 73 Anna Sanjivini stores, and 37 others. Additionally, 34,761 medical shops in the State sell generic medicines alongside branded ones. He attributed the limited public awareness of generic medicines to the fact that private doctors rarely prescribe them.