Naval helicopter ‘Saaras’ finds new home in Vizag

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Indian Navy’s UH-3H helicopter, retired in June 2024 after 17 years of service, was officially installed on RK Beach Road on Wednesday. The helicopter joins an impressive lineup of naval assets on display, including an anti-submarine aircraft and a Sea Harrier fighter plane, as part of the TU-142 Aircraft Museum in Visakhapatnam.

Speaking to TNIE, Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) Commissioner KS Viswanathan stated, “The estimated cost of the project is around Rs 3 crore. With this project, we aim to offer tourists what it feels like to be inside a UH-3H helicopter. We are also in contact with the Navy to include additional features, such as exhibits detailing the helicopter’s components and history.” The project is expected to be completed in three months, he added.

The UH-3H helicopter named ‘Saaras’ was inducted into the Indian Navy on March 24, 2009, at Indian Naval Ship (INS) Dega under Indian naval air squadron (INAS) 350. The name is derived from the Indian crane (Sarus crane), symbolising strength, grace, and vigilance.

Over its service period, it played a pivotal role in special operations, search-and-rescue (SAR) missions, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) operations. Its advanced SAR capabilities proved invaluable during natural disasters, contributing to numerous rescue efforts under challenging circumstances.

Brought to India in 2007 along with INS Jalashwa, the Saars became a symbol of ‘Strength, Valour, and Perseverance,’ as represented by the squadron’s crest. It actively contributed to offshore security, logistical support, and safeguarding India’s maritime boundaries.

The de-induction ceremony, held on June 28, 2024, at INS Dega, marked the end of its distinguished chapter in Indian Naval Aviation. During the event, Vice-Admiral Sameer Saxena, Chief of Staff, Eastern Naval Command, presented a commemorative plaque to the State government, received by District Joint Collector K Mayur Ashok.

The installation of the UH-3H helicopter at RK Beach will be a notable attraction for tourists and an educational highlight, showcasing the history and contributions of the Indian Navy’s aerial assets.