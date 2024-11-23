I don’t know Prabhas, swears Sharmila Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: APCC chief YS Sharmila Reddy on Friday lashed out at her brother and YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for trying to get political mileage by using her video in which she denied allegations levelled against her on having an ‘affair’ with film actor Prabhas.

Speaking to mediapersons in Hyderabad, Sharmila said in his recent press conference, Jagan played her video clip and tried to show ‘concern’ for her. “If Jagan had any love and concern for his sister, he would have reacted when fingers were pointed at Balakrishna or the social media account belonging to him. Why not any action was taken when he was the Chief Minister for five years?” she questioned.

Reiterating that she was not aware of who started this rumour, Sharmila said like she had said earlier taking an oath on her children, she is stating again that she has no affair with Prabhas, and she did not even know who he is.

She accused her brother of spreading canards against her using his social media army. “If it suits you, you will use anyone. You will use your sister, register cases against your mother, and even name your father in the CBI chargesheet,” she said.

The PCC chief lambasted Jagan for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1,750 crore from Adani group. She alleged that Jagan had given Andhra Pradesh like a blank cheque to Adani and pledged the interests, sentiments and future of people to the corporate giant. “Jagan’s corruption has reached global level now. This is an insult to the people of Andhra and the YSR family,” she observed.

Demanding an inquiry into all the agreements signed with Adani group by the previous regime, she said the company should be blacklisted in AP.