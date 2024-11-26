Dy CM Pawan Kalyan pitches for film-driven tourism in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Forest & Environment, K Pawan Kalyan, has proposed using films as a key medium to promote tourism potential of the state, drawing inspiration from global success stories like New Zealand and Ukraine.
Speaking at a review meeting held at the camp office in Mangalagiri on Monday, Pawan stressed the need for people to be aware of the State’s tourism spots and called for extensive publicity through various media.
He highlighted the crucial role of the film industry in promoting tourism, suggesting that showcasing one spot in each movie would have a strong impact.
He outlined plans to transform the State into a tourism hub while encouraging employment opportunities through the sector.
Highlighting tourism’s untapped potential, he stressed the need for coordinated efforts among departments to boost temple, eco, adventure, and heritage tourism.
“The State’s cultural heritage, scenic locations, and adventure sports opportunities offer immense possibilities,” he remarked, adding that the tourism sector, with a 10 per cent annual growth rate, is being developed under the guidance of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu.
The Deputy CM unveiled proposals for setting up adventure theme parks in Adoni, Dondapadu (Kurnool), and Siddavatam (Kadapa), aimed at providing entertainment and educational experiences for students.
Ecotourism initiatives such as elephant camps in Nandyal, and promoting landmarks like Gandikota hills, Horsley Hills, and Coringa mangroves were also emphasised as avenues for creating youth employment.
Kalyan urged for public awareness campaigns to highlight the tourist attractions, which he said are underpublicised. Improved connectivity is crucial, he noted, proposing seasonal special trains in collaboration with the Railway Department for destinations like Tirupati and Srisailam.
For pilgrims, he suggested reorganising facilities at the Srisailam temple and providing special arrangements for devotees arriving on foot. Other proposals included addressing tourist safety through tourism policing, and developing historical sites linked to Freedom movement landmarks and notable leaders’ residences.
Several ministers and others were present during the meet.
