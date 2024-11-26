Dy CM Pawan Kalyan pitches for film-driven tourism in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Forest & Environment, K Pawan Kalyan, has proposed using films as a key medium to promote tourism potential of the state, drawing inspiration from global success stories like New Zealand and Ukraine.

Speaking at a review meeting held at the camp office in Mangalagiri on Monday, Pawan stressed the need for people to be aware of the State’s tourism spots and called for extensive publicity through various media.

He highlighted the crucial role of the film industry in promoting tourism, suggesting that showcasing one spot in each movie would have a strong impact.

He outlined plans to transform the State into a tourism hub while encouraging employment opportunities through the sector.

Highlighting tourism’s untapped potential, he stressed the need for coordinated efforts among departments to boost temple, eco, adventure, and heritage tourism.

“The State’s cultural heritage, scenic locations, and adventure sports opportunities offer immense possibilities,” he remarked, adding that the tourism sector, with a 10 per cent annual growth rate, is being developed under the guidance of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu.