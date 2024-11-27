Heavy rains likely to lash South Coastal & Rayalaseema districts over next 3 days

VIJAYAWADA: Under the influence of a cyclonic storm brewing in the Bay of Bengal, heavy rains are likely to lash South Coastal and Rayalaseema districts in the State for the next three days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). ‘Number 1’ warning has been issued at all ports in Andhra Pradesh.

The Deep Depression over the Southwest Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 12 kmph during the past six hours and lay centred at about 520 km south-southeast of Nagappattnam, 640 km south-southeast of Puducherry and 720 km south-southeast of Chennai at 17:30 hours IST on Tuesday. It is very likely to continue to move north-northwestwards and intensify further into a cyclonic storm on November 27. Thereafter, it will continue to move north-northwestwards towards the Tamil Nadu coast, skirting the Sri Lanka coast during the subsequent two days.

The Cyclone Warning Centre in Visakhaptnam forecast heavy rains in Nellore and Tirupati districts on Wednesday and in Annamayya, Prakasam, Chittoor, Nellore, and Tirupati on Thursday. Moderate to heavy rains are likely in isolated parts of North Coastal districts.

Home and Disaster Management Minister Vangalapudi Anitha reviewed the situation and directed senior officials to take measures to ensure there is no loss of life or property. State Disaster Management Authority alerts. Special Chief Secretary (Disaster Management) RP Sisodia instructed district administrations to be on alert.