Palnati Veeraradhana Utsavalu from Saturday

GUNTUR: Elaborate arrangements are underway for the smooth organisation of Palnati Veeraradhana Utsavalu in Karempudi village of Palnadu district. The celebrations will commence on Karthika Amavasya–November 30 with the Rachagavu ritual.

During the four-day festivities, Rachagavu is on November 30, Rayabaram on December 1, Kodiporu on 2, and Kallipadu on December 3.

It is pertinent to know that these festivities are held every year to mark the famous Palnati Yuddham fought between brothers, Nalagama Raju and Malideva Raju, in 1182 CE on the banks of Naguleru stream in Karempudi village.

The war heroes constructed Palnati Veerula Gudi at Karempudi and the utsavalu have been organised by the villagers to commemorate the sacrifices of martyrs.

During the festivities, they worship the swords, knives, and other weapons used in the famous Palnati Yuddham.

The festivities begin when the principal priest P Tharun Chennakesava hoists the flag and performs puja at Veerula Gudi. The episodes of the famous war will be enacted on the day of Rayabaram, followed by Kodi Poru (cock fight) and Chapa Koodu on December 2 and 4. On the day of Chapa Koodu, all people will dine together irrespective of caste and creed, making the conclusion of the festival. Going into history, Brahma Naidu, minister to Malideva Raju, started this practice to eliminate untouchability. Scores of people from both the Telugu States will be attending the four-day festivities

The temple authorities, along with district administration, are making comprehensive arrangements in view of expected heavy influx of visitors. Palnadu police would be deploying over 200 personnel for security purposes. Palnadu Superintendent of Police (SP) Kanchi Srinivasa Rao and other police officials toured the temple recently and discussed necessary measures to be taken to ensure smooth conduct of the annual festival.

Furthermore, the officials have set up special parking zones to prevent traffic issues for vehicles arriving from Macherla, Vinukonda, and Narasaraopet roads. They were instructed to take up special sanitation drives and conduct medical camps.