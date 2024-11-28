Efforts expedited to secure GI tag for ‘exceptional’ Madanapalle tomatoes

CHITTOOR: Madanapalle, renowned for its premium-quality tomatoes, is advancing efforts to secure a Geographical Indication (GI) tag for its distinct produce. Known for their exceptional taste, texture, and aroma, Madanapalle tomatoes are a hallmark of the region’s agricultural heritage.

The Madanapalle Tomato Growers Association is leading the initiative, highlighting the GI tag’s role in protecting the legacy of the product and opening avenues in domestic and global markets. This recognition is anticipated to benefit over 20,000 farmers cultivating tomatoes on one lakh hectares of land, generating an agricultural turnover worth hundreds of crores annually.

A meeting at the Madanapalle Institute of Technology & Science (MITS) recently deliberated on the GI application process and its benefits. Experts stressed the importance of securing the tag to safeguard the product’s identity and enhance its value.

MITS Associate Dean (R&D) Dr P Sivaiah said, “Obtaining the GI tag will establish Madanapalle tomatoes as a unique product in a competitive market. This step will protect farmers’ interests, boost the regional economy, and elevate the global reputation of Madanapalle tomatoes.”

Madanapalle region produces 190–240 metric tonnes of tomatoes daily, sourced locally and from areas such as B Kothakota, Tamballapalle, and Punganur in Andhra Pradesh and Rayalpadu and Srinivasapuram in Karnataka.

Tomato ryots optimistic of more benefits

These tomatoes are exported to Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Telangana, Odisha, and West Bengal, underlining their national demand. Despite owning smaller landholdings — typically one to five acres — compared to larger northern farms, Madanapalle’s farmers excel through adaptability to advanced farming techniques, ensuring the quality of their produce.

N Vinayaka Reddy, representing the Tomato Growers Association, expressed optimism The GI tag initiative not only preserves the identity of Madanapalle tomatoes, but also enhances their market competitiveness, ensuring sustainable growth for the region’s agricultural sector. Stakeholders remain hopeful that this step will mark a milestone in Madanapalle’s agricultural success.