ACB raids unearth disproportionate assets worth Rs 3 crore from ex-Dy CM’s former PA

SRIKAKULAM: Sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday raided the properties of Gondu Murali, a lab technician at the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Budithi of Saravakota mandal, and unearthed disproportionate assets worth several crores of rupees.

Murali previously served as a personal assistant (PA) to the then Narasannapeta MLA and Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishna Das in the YSRCP government.

Following several complaints alleging that Murali had acquired assets disproportionate to his known sources of income while serving as Krishna Das’ PA between 2019 and 2022, ACB sleuths, led by Srikakulam DSP BVSS Ramana Murthy, conducted simultaneous searches at six locations. These included Murali’s residence at Danta in Kotabommali mandal, his father-in-law’s house in the same village, his office premises at CHC Budithi, his brother’s house at Lingannaidupeta, and his houses in Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam.

The raids, which began at 6 am, revealed movable and immovable assets worth approximately Rs 3 crore, including flats, houses, 15.47 acres of wetland, 6.05 acres of dry land in Srikakulam, 520 grams of gold ornaments at home, 536 grams of gold in a bank locker, 11.36 kg of silver articles, Rs 43,223 in bank accounts, a Maruti Ignis car, and a Bullet bike. The raids were conducted under the supervision of M Rajani, Joint Director (Andhra).

Speaking to TNIE, DSP Ramana Murthy said, “We conducted raids at six locations, including Murali’s house in Danta village. We are verifying all the records related to land transactions. So far, we have identified movable and immovable assets worth nearly Rs 3 crore as per document value, apart from five defence liquor bottles and five Odisha State liquor quarter bottles. The accused will be arrested and produced before the ACB Court.”

Responding to the raids, Krishna Das welcomed the ACB’s action, stating, “Tainted government employees should be punished regardless of their positions.”