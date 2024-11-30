Amaravati Capital City works to begin in January

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Ponguru Narayana has announced that Amaravati Capital City construction works will commence in January 2025.

Speaking to the media on Friday after the Cabinet Sub-Committee meeting, Narayana revealed that tenders for 360 km of trunk roads and tower constructions will be finalised by the end of December. Agreements for the stalled projects will be cancelled. The committee has decided to reallocate lands originally assigned during the previous TDP government, alongside allotting lands to new organisations.

He mentioned that 131 organisations were allotted lands before 2019, but they failed to proceed with development. The committee has decided to give an extension to these organisations to complete their projects.

Additionally, the committee has approved the allotment of 20 acres of land for ESI Hospital and Medical College in Amaravati. Other land allocations include 5 acres for the Central Institute of Tool Design (CITD), 0.8 acre for IGNOU, 15 acres for Basavatarakam Cancer Institute, 5 acres for L&T Skill Training Institute, and 25 acres for Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

He confirmed that land prices for previous allocations will remain unchanged, while pricing for new allotments will be determined soon.

Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra emphasised the TDP-led NDA government’s commitment to accelerating development in the State, citing the Amaravati Capital City project as an example of swift decision-making.