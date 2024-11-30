Child marriage evil still prevalent in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district

GUNTUR: Despite growing awareness, child marriages continue in Guntur district, with officials attributing the practice to various socio-economic factors.

According to the National Family and Health Survey-5, the erstwhile Guntur district ranks fourth in the State for child marriages, with a rate of 35.4%.

The Women and Child Welfare Department identified key causes, including poverty, parental insecurity, school dropouts, traditional customs, community marriages, and migration from other States. This year, 28 child marriages have been reported in Medikonduru, Tenali, Vattichekuru, and Guntur East mandals. Many parents, fearing for their daughters’ futures and family reputation, rush to marry off underage girls.

Issues like alcoholism and broken families exacerbate the problem, with many brides being under 15 years old.

While awareness of the adverse effects on girls’ health and development has improved, it remains insufficient to eradicate the practice. During a district coordination committee meeting, Guntur Collector S Nagalakshmi directed ICDS to involve government school teachers, Anganwadi workers, ANMs, and Mahila Samrakshana Karyadarshis at village and ward secretariats to identify at-risk children and prevent child marriages.

Efforts will include enrolling vulnerable children in skill development courses and providing employment opportunities. She also stressed raising awareness about police, legal, and medical services available through one-stop centres for the rehabilitation of women and girls.