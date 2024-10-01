APSRTC to operate 6,100 special buses for Dasara

VIJAYAWADA: In anticipation of the upcoming Dasara festival rush, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has announced that it will operate 6,100 special buses from October 4 to 20. These special buses will connect major cities within the State as well as important destinations like Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru.

According to an official release on Monday, the special bus services will cater to cities such as Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Kakinada, Bhimavaram, Amalapuram, Rajamahendravaram, Tuni, Kurnool, Anantapur, Tirupati, Kadapa, Srisailam, Markapuram, Ongole, and Nellore.

Many devotees from across the State are expected to visit prominent temples in Vijayawada, Srisailam, and Tirupati during Dasara and Brahmotsavam.

Out of the total, 3,040 buses will be operated between October 4 and 11, while the remaining 3,060 will run from October 12 to 20. Despite the increased demand, no additional fares will be charged for these special services. APSRTC aims to attract passengers who might otherwise opt for private bus services by maintaining standard fares.

Passengers can book their tickets in advance via the APSRTC online portal and mobile applications.

To further accommodate the rush, APSRTC has arranged for 990 buses to travel from

Hyderabad to Vijayawada, 275 from Bengaluru, and 65 from Chennai. These additional services are expected to assist devotees visiting the Kanaka Durga Temple atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada. APSRTC has also set up a 24x7 call centre at its Vijayawada headquarters.

Passengers can reach out for queries or complaints by calling 0866-2570005. The special bus schedules have been organised to account for the long weekend, with extended holidays for schools, colleges, and offices during the festival.